Orioles' David Hess: Saddled with three unearned runs
Hess allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
Hess needed 96 pitches despite not making it through five innings, thanks in part to three errors, one of which he committed himself. The 25-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 30.1 innings this season. His status for the next turn through the rotation will depend on when Alex Cobb (back) is able to return from the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...