Hess allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Hess needed 96 pitches despite not making it through five innings, thanks in part to three errors, one of which he committed himself. The 25-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 30.1 innings this season. His status for the next turn through the rotation will depend on when Alex Cobb (back) is able to return from the injured list.