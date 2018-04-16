Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Hess was called up Sunday to provide extra depth in the bullpen but was not needed. He'll return to Triple-A for now, though he's clearly on the shortlist of pitchers the Orioles will bring up when they need extra help, so it's likely he'll return at some point this season.

