Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Hess served up a solo home run during his inning of work Wednesday and will make his way back to Norfolk. The 26-year-old has a 7.44 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB over 75 innings and has given up a whopping 28 homers this season.

