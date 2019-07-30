Hess (1-10) took the loss against the Padres on Monday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking none as the Orioles fell 8-1.

Hess was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to make this start, and it didn't go better than his previous time at the big-league level this season, as he was blasted by the Padres and sent to his 10th loss of the season in 11 decisions. Overall, he has a bloated 7.31 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP and a 62:28 K:BB through 72.2 innings.