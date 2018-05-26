Orioles' David Hess: Shuts down Rays in Friday's win
Hess (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Rays, allowing four hits and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out three.
The rookie put together his most impressive performance to date in the majors, throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes and generating a solid 14 swinging strikes in stifling the Tampa offense. Hess lowered his ERA to a respectable 4.15 in the process, but he will face a tougher test in his next outing Wednesday at home against the Nationals.
