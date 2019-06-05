Hess will start Thursday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Andrew Cashner had his scheduled start pushed back to Saturday due to leg soreness, resulting in Hess getting the ball one day earlier than h was originally scheduled to. The right-hander last started Saturday, so he'll be on his regular amount of rest Thursday. In 12 appearances this season (11 starts), Hess owns a 7.36 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB in 55 innings.

