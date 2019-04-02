Hess (1-0) no-hit the Blue Jays through 6.1 innings Monday, allowing only one walk while striking out eight to pick up the win in a 6-5 victory.

Somewhat shockingly, the right-hander got pulled after 82 pitches (50 strikes), but the fact that he threw 42 pitches in relief Thursday may have played a part in manager Brandon Hyde's thinking. Not so shockingly, the Orioles' bullpen quickly squandered the no-hit bid, but it couldn't ruin the win for Hess. He only managed nine swinging strikes, so he may not rack up strikeout numbers like this any time soon, but at the very least Hess has earned himself a longer leash in the O's rotation. He'll next take the mound Sunday, at home against a Yankees lineup already dealing with a host of injuries.