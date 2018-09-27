Hess will not make his scheduled start against the Astros as Thursday's game was postponed due to weather, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The Orioles have yet to announce their adjusted pitching plans in the wake of the schedule change, so it's unclear if Hess will still get one more start before the end of the regular season.

