Orioles' David Hess: Takes loss despite excellent start
Hess allowed just a single run in seven innings while striking out seven and allowing only three hits Wednesday against the Blue Jays, but nevertheless fell to 2-8 on the season as the Orioles' offense was shut out.
The outing marked Hess' second straight quality start and second straight loss, as he again couldn't get any support from his teammates. Hess matched his counterpart Thomas Pannone frame for frame until the bottom of the seventh, when he allowed a two-out solo shot to Kendrys Morales. The 25-year-old still has a very poor 5.50 ERA on the year and an uninspiring 5.9 K/9, but he may be starting to show some promise. He'll try to finally pair a quality start with a win Tuesday against Toronto.
