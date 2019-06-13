Orioles' David Hess: Takes ninth loss
Hess (1-9) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three to take the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Hess held the Blue Jays scoreless through four innings, but ultimately was unable to secure an out in the fifth frame. He began the inning by allowing four consecutive batters to reach base, though two of the three hits were infield singles. After being pulled, Miguel Castro allowed all three of the inherited runners to score, making Hess' line for the night look much worse. Hess now has a 7.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 65 innings for the season. He'll draw his next start Monday at Oakland.
