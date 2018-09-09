Hess (3-10) took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out three across five innings.

Hess didn't get much help from his defense in this one, as the Rays went up 4-0 in the first inning thanks to a costly error from Renato Nunez. That said, the right-hander wasn't necessarily blowing it by anyone, as four of Tampa Bay's seven hits went for extra bases. Hess has now struggled through a pair of September starts, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP with six strikeouts across nine innings across those outings. Next up will be a home start against the White Sox.