Hess will rejoin the Orioles' rotation in the place of injured Alex Cobb (back) Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Hess was recently relegated to the bullpen, but will have another chance to start on Wednesday against the White Sox. He's yet to get it going on the mound through 26 innings, posting a 5.88 ERA though he does have a respectable 1.23 WHIP.