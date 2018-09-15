Hess will make a spot start Sunday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hess was removed from the starting rotation earlier in the week, but after Luis Ortiz (hamstring) suffered an injury during Friday's outing, Hess will be forced into action. The 25-year-old has struggled mightily in 2018, accruing a 5.17 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 58:30 K:BB through 87 innings. He'll face a favorable matchup at home against the White Sox in the series finale. Depending on the extent of Ortiz's injury, Hess may remain in the starting rotation for the remainder of the season.

