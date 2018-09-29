Hess (3-10) wound up without a decision in Friday's loss to the Astros. He lasted seven innings and only allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Hess ended his up and down season on a high note as Friday's start lowered his ERA under five for the first time since June 19. He's only allowed more than three earned runs in one of his last eight starts and he'll enter next season looking to compete for a spot in the rotation.