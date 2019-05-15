Hess allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk across six innings to earn a loss against the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old hasn't pitched all that poorly this season, but he has an inflated ERA because of the number of homers he's allowed. That was a problem again versus the Yankees, as Hess tossed up four bombs in the first part of the doubleheader. He's yielded 14 homers in his last seven starts, and that's mostly why he's 1-5 with a 5.58 ERA. Hess also has a 1.29 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 40.1 innings this year. He is set to pitch next at the Indians on Sunday.