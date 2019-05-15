Hess allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk across six innings to take a loss against the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The long ball was a problem again versus the Yankees, as Hess served up four in the first part of the twin bill. He's yielded 14 homers in his last seven starts, and that's mostly why he's 1-5 with a 5.58 ERA. Hess has a 1.29 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 40.1 innings this year. He is set to pitch next at the Indians on Sunday.