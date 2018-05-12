Orioles' David Hess: Will start in doubleheader Saturday
Hess will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hess had a one-day stint with the Orioles in mid-April before returning to the minors, and will make his major-league debut Saturday. The 24-year-old has a 2.12 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 29.2 innings (six starts) for Triple-A Norfolk this season.
