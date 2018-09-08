Orioles' David Hess: Will start Saturday
Hess (eye) is slated to start Saturday's game against the Rays, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
There was some concern that Hess wouldn't take the hill Saturday after he got hit in the face with a football Friday, but after receiving eye drops, he'll be good to go.
