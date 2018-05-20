Hess will be recalled to start Sunday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Miguel Castro was an option on the major league roster to get the start Sunday, but he had to pitch in mop-up duty behind Tanner Scott in the seventh inning of Saturday's loss. With that, the Orioles need a fresh arm and will turn to Hess. The 24-year-old righty picked up the win in his first major league start May 12 against the Rays, going six innings while giving up three earned runs. The Orioles have yet to announce a corresponding move to add Hess to the 25-man roster.