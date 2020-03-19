Play

Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Being a member of the Orioles kept Hess seemingly in contention for a rotation spot despite his 7.09 ERA in 80 innings last season, but he now won't be breaking camp with the team. He hasn't shown that he deserves anything other than a low-leverage relief role thus far in his career.

