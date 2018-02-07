Holmberg joined the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The deal does not include an invitation to big-league camp. The 26-year-old lefty made seven starts for the White Sox in 2017 and appeared a further 30 times out of the bullpen. He finished with a 4.68 ERA and an ugly 6.80 FIP, both of which beat his career numbers (5.49 ERA, 7.38 FIP). He's walked more batters (69) than he's struck out (66) in his major-league career. Even on a team with a weak pitching staff, Holmberg looks unlikely to claim a big-league job.