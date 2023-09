Cameron was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 16 with a finger sprain, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old outfielder slashed .268/.346/.452 with 16 home runs and 23 steals in 110 games at Triple-A. Even so, Cameron rated as slightly below league average (98 wRC+, 100 is average) and he first played at the Triple-A level back in 2018.