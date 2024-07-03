The Orioles activated Kremer (triceps) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Kremer will rejoin the Orioles' rotation with a start Wednesday against the Mariners. He missed six weeks of action with a right triceps strain and did not pitch well on a rehab assignment, posting an 11.42 ERA and 9:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Even with a plus matchup on tap versus Seattle, fantasy managers might be wise to give Kremer a start or two before activating him.