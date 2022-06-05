Kremer (oblique) was activated from the injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Guardians.
He hasn't pitched in the majors yet this season, but Kremer was dominant on his rehab assignment, logging nine scoreless innings while striking out 18 and walking two in three appearances. He threw four innings in his last start, so he should be stretched out enough to go five or more innings in this one.
