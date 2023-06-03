Kremer (6-2) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out six.

Kremer had a terrible April, posting a 6.67 ERA, but he has lowered it down to 4.43 with six consecutive starts of at least five innings while allowing three runs or less. With the Orioles surprising success, Kremer has racked up victories. He is two wins away from his career high of eight. While he is not going to provide elite strikeout numbers, his K/9 has jumped from 6.25 last season to 7.48 in 2023. Kremer is scheduled to face the Brewers in his next start.