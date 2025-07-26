Kremer did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Kremer was given an early 4-0 lead before allowing five runs, including two homers across the third and fourth innings. It continued an up-and-down year for the 29-year-old, who's held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 21 starts but has also allowed five or more earned runs seven times. He'll carry a 4.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 99:32 K:BB over 121.1 innings into a home matchup with the red-hot Blue Jays next week.