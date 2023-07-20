Kremer did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Kremer got himself into trouble early, issuing a walk to Freddie Freeman in the top of the first before surrendering back-to-back hits with two outs, which would lead to two runs coming across for the Dodgers. He appeared to be settling in after that as the right-hander went 1-2-3 over the next two innings. However, he would be victimized by the long ball in both the fourth and fifth innings as Los Angeles tried to claw their way back. Kremer had allowed only one run in each of his last two starts coming in but has now give up at least five runs in two of his last four outings. He also issued a season-high four walks Wednesday to just one strikeout.