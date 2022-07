Kremer (3-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one over 5.1 innings.

After finishing June with a 1.29 ERA, Kremer has not seen the same success in July. After allowing four runs to the Yankees, the righty now has 12 earned runs in 19 innings this month, giving him a 5.68 July ERA. Despite Sunday's rough outing where he threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes, Kremer still sports a modest 3.06 ERA for the season.