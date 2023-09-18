Kremer did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

After surrendering a solo home run to Brandon Lowe in the first inning, Kremer settled down and held the Rays off the board for his final four frames, ultimately winding up with a no-decision in the Orioles' extra-innings win. It was a strong bounce-back effort from Kremer after he gave up five runs in 4.1 innings in his previous outing against St. Louis. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander is 12-5 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 146:52 K:BB in 30 starts (164 innings) this season. Kremer's currently stated to face the Guardians on the road in his next outing.