Kremer allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday.

Both runs Kremer gave up came off the bat of Aaron Judge as he was taken deep twice by the 29-year-old slugger. He otherwise didn't face too much pressure with the rest of the Yankee lineup, allowing just three singles while not walking a batter. Kremer remains winless on the year with a 5.81 ERA and will look to change that in a home matchup with the Rays next week.