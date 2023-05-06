Kremer (3-1) allowed one run on six hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over Atlanta.

Kremer coughed up a run in the first inning before settling in for a nice quality start. Despite recording just three punchouts, he forced a season-high 15 swinging strikes. Kremer lowered his ERA to 5.80 through 35.2 frames. He's given up at least four runs in five of his seven starts, though he's yielded just one run in a combined 12.2 innings in the other two. Kremer is projected to face the Rays at home next week.