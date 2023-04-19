Kremer (1-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and no walks over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over Washington. He struck out six.

Kremer had no issues with the Nationals' lineup Tuesday, allowing just four singles as he picked up his first win of the season. It's a solid bounce-back outing for Kremer, who allowed 13 runs over his first three starts this year. The 27-year-old right-hander lowers his ERA to 6.16 with a 1.37 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 19 innings.