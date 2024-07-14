Kremer did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Kremer entered the fifth inning in relatively good shape with a 2-1 lead but allowed a leadoff homer to Trent Grisham, then allowed two more batters to reach base, including a two-out walk to Aaron Judge that spelled the end to his day. Sunday represented Kremer's third start since returning from a triceps issue and he's been held to 83-85 pitches while failing to make it past the fifth in any of those outings. He'll enter the All-Star break with a 4.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 64 strikeouts over 63.2 innings.