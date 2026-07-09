Orioles' Dean Kremer: Can't keep ball in yard Wednesday

Kremer (1-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Orioles fell 9-7 to the Cubs, giving up four runs -- all on solo home runs -- on six total hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Pete Crow-Armstrong took Kremer deep twice, while Michael Conforto and Carson Kelly also went back-to-back in the fifth inning. Kremer left the mound after 92 pitches (55 strikes), and while his 24:9 K:B through 22 innings on the season is encouraging, the right-hander has also served up nine homers in his four big-league starts, leading to a 4.09 ERA despite a 1.00 WHIP. As long as he can stay healthy though, Kremer seems locked into a rotation spot on the other side of the All-Star break, barring some major trade acquisitions by the O's.