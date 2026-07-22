Orioles' Dean Kremer: Can't slow down Boston on Wednesday

Kremer (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Kremer was unable to cool down the surging Red Sox on Wednesday, surrendering four runs in the first inning and never quite fully settling in afterwards. The 30-year-old right-hander registered season worsts in both runs and hits allowed, and he's now given up multiple runs in all but one of his first six starts. Although Kremer has a rough 5.06 ERA through 32 innings, his 34:8 K:BB and 1.19 WHIP are much more encouraging figures.