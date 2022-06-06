Kremer (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three in 4.1 innings to take the loss in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Kremer made the Orioles' Opening Day roster this year, but he's been dealing with an oblique injury since early April that prevented him from pitching in the majors prior to Sunday. The righty gave up a three-run homer with two outs in the first inning, but he held the Guardians scoreless during the rest of his outing. In total, Kremer threw 67 pitches (46 strikes), but he took the loss in the low-scoring matchup. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Kansas City on Sunday.