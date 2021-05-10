Kremer (0-3) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Kremer had his best start of the season Monday, and he allowed just one run across the first five innings Sunday. However, he gave up a pair of singles to begin the sixth inning, and the runners were later brought across the plate to put Kremer in line for his third loss of the year. The right-hander has posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 26 innings across his first six starts of the year. Kremer tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Yankees on Friday.