Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Kremer (triceps) is improving and could be cleared to play catch soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kremer was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday, but it's looking like his absence might not last long. That said, it might be a push for the right-hander to return when eligible on June 5. More should be known on Kremer's potential timetable in the coming days.