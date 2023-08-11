Kremer (11-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings against the Astros while striking out five.

Kremer managed to limit a dangerous Houston offense to just two runs over seven innings, with both of those runs coming off solo homers. The right-hander allowed at least one hit in five of those innings, but did a good job of pitching his way out of jams for most of the afternoon. Kremer has now allowed three or fewer runs in four consecutive starts and two runs or fewer in five of his last seven. However, he's also issued at least two walks in six straight, registering a 28:16 K:BB over that stretch.