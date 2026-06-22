Orioles' Dean Kremer: Completes 66-pitch rehab start

Kremer (quadriceps) struck out five and allowed one earned run on two hits and and two walks in 3.2 innings during his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk.

Though he was making his first game appearance since landing on the 60-day injured list April 18, Kremer handled a fairly hefty workload right off the bat. He tossed 66 pitches (38 strikes) in the outing, inducing 12 swings and misses along the way. The right-hander may need just one more rehab start to continue building up his pitch count before potentially rejoining the Baltimore rotation in the first week of July.