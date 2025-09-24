Kremer (11-10) yielded one hit over 6.1 scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rays.

Kremer retired the first nine batters he faced before giving up a single to Chandler Simpson in the fourth inning. Kremer faced no trouble from Tampa Bay's lineup as he picked up his first quality start since Aug. 17 and his second straight win. He was tagged with a combined 13 earned runs in his final two starts of August but has since given up just two runs in his last 15 frames, lowering his season ERA from 4.52 to 4.23 in the process. Kremer is expected to end his season with a 140:44 K:BB through 168 innings.