Kremer (4-4) picked up the win over the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing two hits and two walks over five shutout innings while striking out eight.

Kremer was fantastic in his return to the mound, striking out six of the first 12 batters he faced while inducing 16 swings and misses over five frames. Fresh off the 15-day injured list (triceps), the right-hander was faced with a difficult task against a tough Mariners team on the road. However, he came through in a big way and lowered his season ERA from 4.32 to 3.93 with the shutout performance. Kremer has now fanned at least six batters in three of his last four starts, dating back to May 5 against the Reds.