Kremer gave up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts over five innings during Saturday's 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Yankees. He had three walks and did not factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old faced the Yankees for the second time in as many starts and managed to keep them in check once again. Kremer has surrendered only two runs on five hits with a 14:6 K:BB through his first two big-league starts (11 innings), and he lines up to pitch against the Rays next week.