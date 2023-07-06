Kremer (9-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over seven innings against the Yank ees. He struck out 10.

It was quite a bounce-back from Kremer after he allowed seven runs in just three innings in his last start against the Twins. The 27-year-old right-hander set a new season-high with 10 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run on Josh Donaldson's solo homer in the fifth inning. Kremer lowered his ERA to 4.78 with a 1.37 WHIP and 92:25 K:BB across 18 starts (98 innings) this season in what'll likely be his last start before the All-Star break.