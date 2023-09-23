Kremer escaped with a no-decision Friday during the Orioles' 9-8 loss to the Guardians, surrendering six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Fourth-inning errors by Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson softened the blow to Kremer's ERA, but the right-hander was far from sharp, managing only eight swinging strikes over his 91 pitches in his shortest outing since June 30. The 27-year-old has faded down the stretch -- Kremer hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his four September starts, posting a 4.67 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 17.1 innings as he adds to his career-high innings total (167.1). Kremer will look to get back in the win column for the first time since Aug. 23 in his final start of the regular season, likely to come at home next week against the Red Sox.