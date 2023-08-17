Kremer (11-5) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Kremer turned in a baseline quality start, with just a rough third inning tarnishing his line. He's allowed no more than three runs in any of his last five starts, giving up 11 runs over 29.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 124:43 K:BB through 138 innings over 25 starts. The right-hander should get a little extra time to shake off this loss with Baltimore recently transitioning to a six-man rotation. He's lined up for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.