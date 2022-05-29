Kremer (oblique) struck out seven and gave up one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk.

Making the third minor-league start of his rehab assignment, Kremer built up to 60 pitches (36 strikes) and breezed through the outing. Between stops at Norfolk and Double-A Bowie during the assignment, Kremer has struck out 18 and issued only two walks over nine innings. He could be available to return from the 10-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues during the Orioles' home series with the Guardians next weekend.