Kremer (2-1) allowed seven hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four in 5.2 shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the White Sox.

For the second start in a row, Kremer kept runs off the board, and he was rewarded with his second win of the year. The seven hits he allowed marked a season high, but he wasn't punished for them. The right-hander now has a 1.71 ERA across 21 innings, though his 1.24 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB suggest he hasn't been quite as dominant as the surface stats make it look. Nonetheless, Kremer's putting in work to earn himself some job security in the Orioles' rotation. He's on track for a road start next week in Seattle.