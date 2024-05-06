Kremer (3-2) yielded a hit and a walk over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Kremer retired the first 13 batters he faced before putting two straight runners on in the fifth inning. He avoided any damage and cruised to his third straight victory. During the win streak, he's posted an impressive 1.96 ERA and 20:6 K:BB through 18.1 frames. Kremer forced 13 whiffs Sunday, including seven with his four-seam. He'll carry a 3.57 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home against Arizona.