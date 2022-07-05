Kremer gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings Monday against the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kremer turned in his worst performance of the 2022 season Monday after surrendering just five runs (four earned) over his first five outings of the campaign over 28 frames. Things really fell apart in the fifth inning for Kremer, giving up all five runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly, an RBI single and a three-run shot. Despite this, the right-hander still owns a 2.48 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 23:9 K:BB across 32.2 innings on the year.